The Foundation have announced a new online exclusive draw, giving fans the chance to win the ultimate Palace experience. Online subscribers will be automatically entered to the draw and the winner will be announced on Tuesday, 26th November.

Set to be a fan experience to last a lifetime, the lucky winner will win:

Two Premium tickets to watch Palace face historic rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday, 16 th December 2019

December 2019 A behind the scenes matchday stadium tour

Photo with Roy Hodgson before the match

CPFC matchday package

Remember, this isn’t the only prize up for grabs. At each home game there is a £2,000 jackpot to win and a signed shirt from the team. Everyone who plays the Super Draw is entered into a monthly mega draw for a chance to win £50,000!

Funds raised from the Super Draw help power Palace for Life Foundation’s work, changing the lives of vulnerable young south Londoners. Projects include disability football teams, support for young people at risk of being caught up in crime, and helping those furthest from the labour market into training and employment. You can read more about the Foundation’s programmes here.

Tickets for the Super Draw cost £2 and fans can find out more about new prizes online. Buy your online ticket for the Palace v Liverpool match now!

Players must be 16+. Please gamble responsibly. Be Gamble Aware.