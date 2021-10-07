The Foundation employs a full-time member of staff in six local schools, and one part-time in another. These coaches work day to day with pupils in PE lessons, and deliver additional courses created by the Foundation.

For October, which has been the annual Black History Month since 1987, they will run a session with children in Year Four and above that explains the month, highlights famous black leaders, Londoners and footballers, focuses on four Palace stars and encourages pupils to present a mind-map on why these players have succeeded.

The students will learn about Vince Hilaire, Chloe Morgan, Ian Wright and Wilfried Zaha and discuss which of their values can be taken into everyday life. The Foundation will also promote Premier League Primary Stars’ values of being fair, inspiring, connected and ambitious.