But behind closed doors, club staff and local partners have been renovating the interiors of the vast majority of Executive Boxes in the Whitehorse Lane Stand, carefully and stylishly updating them to offer guests the utmost in Premium experiences.

For one of the league's finest Premium afternoons, a matchday for 10 people in one of our Executive Boxes would typically cost £2,750 +VAT.

But now, Palace fans can enjoy a truly first-class Premier League matchday like never before and, for one match only, they can enjoy it for almost half the price - £1,500 +VAT for 10 people, with food and drink all included for the AFC Bournemouth game on Tuesday, 3rd December.

Why upgrade to Premium?

It goes without saying, all Premium guests have the best seats in the house. But we know the day is about more than the 90 minutes, so great care has been taken in creating an even warmer, homelier environment for guests.

We have created a range of spaces to suit your requirements for your special day too, whether it’s a casual, bar-style atmosphere you’re after, or a more formal, seated set-up.

From the moment you arrive, you will be warmly welcomed through our Premium entrance – accompanied by our matchday hosts’ charming hospitality to ensure your time with us gets off to the perfect start.

With new, modern soft furnishings, stylish redecoration and upgrades made throughout, our boxes are the ideal space for you and your guests to enjoy top-flight football in south London.

Catering wise, you’ll be treated to the finest three-course meal, with plenty of top-ups throughout the day to keep you going. And you can keep your spirits high with a range of alcoholic and soft-drink refreshment.

Finally, LMA Championship Manager of the Year and Division One title-winning former Palace manager Alan Smith will be on hand to meet guests in our Premium areas before the Bournemouth game, giving you a rare and exclusive chance to meet one of the club's most impactful managers.

How can you experience the new boxes?

Your first chance to experience the improvements will be when Palace host AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday, 3rd December.

To mark the occasion, we’re offering a special price for the fixture of just £1,500 +VAT for a box of 10 people (just £180 per person) - a saving of almost 50% on the usual rate of £2,750 +VAT. What better way to treat yourself, loved ones or colleagues this festive season?

Click here to view and enquire about this limited-offer discount! Our dedicated team are also on hand to discuss alternative fixtures, experiences and areas with a range of other bespoke packages. You can contact them by emailing hospitality@cpfc.co.uk or calling 020 8768 6011.

Just the beginning

The improvements are far from complete at Selhurst Park, with the renovated boxes marking just the beginning of a range of developments to our Premium areas. Soon, we’ll be announcing the next phase of developments to ensure we continue delivering first-rate Premium experiences for our guests – including upgrades to the seats themselves.

Don’t miss out on our exclusive offer for the approaching Bournemouth fixture and enquire here now!