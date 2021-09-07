In our lounges, you will experience a matchday like no other with our personally tailored packages designed to suit you and your guests' needs from arrival to departure. Feel like a true VIP in our stunningly crafted suites and meet Palace legends Darren Ambrose and Jim Cannon alongside Millen before watching Patrick Vieira’s side battle from the best seats in south London's most iconic stadium.

Find the best option for your matchday experience below:

Speroni’s Restaurant

Make matchday even more memorable with a three-course meal served alongside entertainment from club legends, before taking your seat in the Directors’ Box to witness all the action.

From £385+VAT:

Halfway line Directors’ Box seating

Three-course dining and inclusive drinks

Entertainment from club legends

Half-time and full-time refreshments

Legends Restaurant

Overlooking the pitch, the Legends Restaurant is the ideal place to soak up the atmosphere before kick-off – alongside a three-course buffet and stories from club legends.

From £450+VAT:

Buffet dining and inclusive drinks

Half-time and full-time refreshments

Executive balcony seating

Entertainment and analysis from club legends

The 2010 Club

Secure a Premier League experience like no other, with VIP Directors’ Box seating putting you in earshot of the Palace dugout.

From £450+VAT:

Drinks reception

Halfway line VIP Directors’ Box seating

Modern bistro dining with inclusive drinks and canapés

Half-time and full-time refreshments

A chance to mingle with club legends and VIPs

Executive Boxes

Entertain clients or share a special experience with friends and family with your own private space overlooking the pitch. You can choose from a range of set-ups and sizes, as well as the perfect food and drink packages for your occasion.

From £415+VAT per person:

Executive balcony seating

Seasonal dining and inclusive drinks packages

Dedicated waiting service

Private HDTVs with Sky Sports and BT Sport

A chance to meet club legends

10 or 20 person boxes available

To buy your Premium Matchday, simply head over to our website to find out more.