Derry - who recently joined the club's Academy as Professional Development Coach - endeared himself to Palace fans across two spells in south London, earning promotion to the top-flight in 2004 and securing safety against Sheffield Wednesday in 2010, playing in every minute of every match over the 2009-10 season.

With stories to tell from both Palace's highest and lowest times, Derry met fans across our Premium Lounges as supporters enjoyed a Premium Matchday experience - the ultimate way to enjoy Premier League football.

In our lounges, you will experience a matchday like no other with our personally tailored packages designed to suit you and your guests' needs from arrival to departure. Feel like a true VIP in our stunningly crafted suites and meet other Palace legends Darren Ambrose and Jim Cannon alongside Derry before watching Roy Hodgson's men battle from the best seats in south London's most iconic stadium.