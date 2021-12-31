To attend fixtures, you must take the following three steps:

Arrive with a valid NHS COVID Pass. Checks will be made at the turnstile, so please allow extra time. Complete a short online Health Declaration before you attend the match. Do not travel if you feel unwell and/or are displaying symptoms of COVID.

Please complete your Health Declaration by clicking on the relevant link below.

An FAQ is below and will be updated with new information when available.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

FAQs

How do I get a COVID Pass?

You can download your COVID Pass via the NHS app. Click here for guidance.

If you are going to show your COVID Pass via a smartphone, save it 'offline' by downloading it to your Apply Pay or Google Wallet. This will avoid any connectivity problems at the ground.

I have not been vaccinated; can I still attend?

Yes, but you will be required to have a negative lateral flow test and obtain a COVID Pass.

I have tested positive – can I share my ticket with someone else?

We will do our utmost to help supporters in this scenario. With as much notice as possible, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with the subject line 'Ticket Reprint [opposition name, eg. Norwich]'. In the body of the email, please include: your client reference number and your friend’s client reference number who you wish to transfer the ticket to. We will only email a transferred ticket to fellow supporters who have an existing client reference number and it will be sent to that supporters’ registered email address on the system - we cannot change email addresses. Please note, it is not guaranteed that we will be able to facilitate ticket transfers at short notice.

What if I am exempt?

If you are medically exempt, we recommend calling 119 to obtain an official COVID Pass (this must be done by 25th December).

This can take a little time, so if you are medically exempt, please alert the steward on arrival.

I have had my first jab, does that count?

No, to be considered fully vaccinated you must have had at least both doses. If you have only had your first one, then you must obtain a negative lateral flow test.

When will a COVID status apply?

A COVID status applies when you have one of the following:

At least two doses of vaccine

One dose of the Janssen Vaccine

Had a negative lateral flow result within 48 hours of the match

Hold an approved medical exemption

I had my second vaccination recently, is that acceptable?

If you had your second jab less that 14 days ago you will still require a negative lateral flow test.

Do I need to be triple jabbed?

You do not need to be triple jabbed to gain entry, however it is recommended by the NHS that all adults book the booster jab. You can do this here.

How can I book my vaccination?

Information about booking or managing a vaccination can be found here.

What is an acceptable COVID Pass?

Acceptable documentations are as follows:

COVID Pass via the NHS app

COVID Pass saved to the Apple/Google wallet

A pdf version of the NHS COVID Pass

An NHS negative test result email

An NHS negative test result text message (dated within 48 hours of the fixture)

COVID Pass letter for people that are double vaccinated

EU Digital COVID certificate (along with ID)

Please note: all the above must have a valid date stamp.

Can I bring the actual lateral flow test with me as proof?

No, we cannot accept the actual tests. You will need to upload the result to get your official pass.

What about EU COVID Passes?

We will accept EU Digital COVID certificate providing the holder is able to also show ID.

Will I need to complete declaration for every match?

If you are Season Ticket holder you will only need to complete this once, however casual match ticket purchasers will complete this for each match that they have purchased for.

What happens if I do not bring a valid COVID Pass with me?

Unfortunately, without a valid COVID Pass you will not be permitted to enter the stadium.

What about under-18s?

Under-18s are not required to hold a COVID Pass. However, if under-18s are displaying symptoms, we recommend they do not attend the match.

I completed a Health Declaration with the club previously (last season), so do I need to do this again?

Yes, this is a new declaration.

Where can I get a lateral flow test?

Advice on how to obtain a lateral flow test can be found here.

How soon before a match can I take a lateral flow?

To gain entry a lateral negative flow test result must be obtained within 48 hours of the match although we recommend this is done within 12 hours.

Someone in my household has tested positive. Can I still attend the match?

For self-isolation rules please follow government guidelines here.

Do I need to wear a mask?

Masks are required in all indoor areas and concourses except when eating or drinking. We recommend wearing them when in the seating bowl, but it is not a requirement.

Where is the code of conduct?

The code of conduct can be found here.

How long will Plan B be in place?

The government have stated that this will be reviewed on 4th January, 2022.

What if I am booking as part of a group?

If you are the lead booker you must take responsibility to ensure that all those attending hold a valid COVID Pass or will take a lateral flow within 48 hours of the match. You can sign the declaration on their behalf, but you need ensure they are aware that failure to provide proof on the day with result in them being denied entry.