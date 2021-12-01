We are sharing this update to ensure that supporters are prepared for Sunday’s match against Everton only. Further information will be provided soon regarding requirements for our fixture against Southampton on Wednesday (15th) night and beyond, following the government’s confirmation of the imminent change to ‘Plan B’.

--

All supporters must continue to follow COVID public health guidelines - click here to read them.

All adult matchday attendees are strongly advised to familiarise themselves with the latest guidance summarised below, as well as the Code of Conduct that can be read here.

In line with current Premier League guidelines, supporters must be prepared to show their COVID status (ie. double vaccinated, natural immunity or negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of the match) using the NHS COVID Pass (to download yours click here). This guidance does not apply to supporters aged under the age of 18. Our stewards are conducting checks. Supporters unable or unwilling to provide COVID status may be denied entry. We continue to encourage supporters to arrive well in advance of kick-off, given these checks.

Supporters who are medically exempt are strongly encouraged to call 119 to obtain a COVID Pass (more information can be found here). This process can take up several weeks.

Do not attend any match if you have tested positive for COVID-19, have any symptoms of COVID-19 (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste), someone you live with has symptoms or has tested positive, or you've been told you've been in contact with someone who tested positive and are required to self-isolate.

If you are able to, we advise supporters to take a lateral flow test before attending a match.

Face masks covering your nose and mouth must be worn at all times in Selhurst Park entrances, turnstiles, and concourses unless eating or drinking. When in your seat, wearing a face mask is your personal choice – but it is strongly recommended.

Please observe social distancing measures where possible in and around the ground and concourses.

Please wash or sanitise your hands regularly.

Please be respectful of others.

All Premier League clubs follow the same or similar procedures so Palace supporters who intend to travel to away matches must familiarise themselves with the individual policies and procedures in place at each stadium in advance. This can be done here.

For further information, please read the Premier League's FAQs here.