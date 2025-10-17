If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

All ticket holders are kindly reminded to please download your match tickets (and/or 25/26 Season Tickets) as soon as possible to your iOS, Google or Android ticket wallet to ensure smooth access to the stadium. You can find out how to do so here.

Travel advice

We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.

Supporters are, as always, advised to check the latest information via TFL before they depart for the ground, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

Can't make the match?

We want to make sure every seat at Selhurst Park is filled, in order to give Oliver Glasner's side the best backing possible.

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here or in the video above.

Alternatively, learn how to share tickets with Friends & Family.

Before travelling to the stadium

Season Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Saturday's game, you will need to download your new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Bournemouth), and does not show the details of a previous match.

To download your new pass via the App, please follow the steps below: