The club are looking for driven and enthusiastic individuals to join the team, and help to provide a one of a kind matchday experience.

Drop-in sessions will be held between 10:00 – 12:00 GMT, and 13:00 – 15:00 GMT, and are open to anyone over the age of 16.

Roles are available as stewards, catering staff, ticketing assistants, programme sellers and customer service, among many more.

Head to down to Selhurst Park on Saturday, 5th March and join the hardworking team that make matchdays in south London such a one-of-a-kind experience.