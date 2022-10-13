Supporters attending the event can get their hands on an array of bespoke Palace t-shirts and other giveaways and even meet Pete the Eagle. Plus, we’ve teamed up with Philadelphia 76ers with their famous cheerleaders and Franklin the Dog is also attending.

Palace have a special relationship with their American fanbase, having last visited the country in 2016 as part of a pre-season tour.

US Men’s National Team player Chris Richards signed for the club this summer, in the tradition of current Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, who became the first Crystal Palace player to feature at a World Cup finals when he represented the USA in South Korea and Japan in 2002.

Plus, hit American TV show Ted Lasso is filmed and set at Selhurst Park, the home of the fictional side AFC Richmond.

Check out the Palace first-team embracing their American side this week as Patrick Vieira discusses his time living in New York City and managing in Major League Soccer, and the squad debating the ultimate question: which is better, the UK or the US Office?

Make sure you get down to represent the Eagles stateside!