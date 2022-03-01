The game kicks-off at 19:00 BST at Selhurst, providing the club's next generation with priceless experience at a Premier League stadium.

Palace won the Floodlit Cup final in 2019, with players such as Tayo Adaramola, Jack Wells-Morrison and Victor Akinwale in the team.

This year they face Watford in the regional final after trumping Aston Villa 4-1 earlier this month.

Supporters can either attend in person or watch live via Palace TV+.

Attend in person

Tickets can be bought here by any supporter. Tickets are also available in person at the Box Office until 19:15.

All tickets cost £1, and Academy Founder Members can attend for free - however they must still book a ticket.

Turnstiles open from 18:00.

Stands in the Main Stand only are open for this game, and there is a full menu of catering options available from the Eagles Nest.

Watch live online

This game will be broadcast live via Palace TV+.

To subscribe to Palace TV+, click here or the button below. If the broadcast is live when you are trying to purchase, you purchase through the app by clicking on the pulsating circle at the top of the home screen.