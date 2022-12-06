Match details

Wednesday, 7th December

16:00 GMT

Regnum Carya hotel stadium

Palace TV+

How to watch live

Via Palace TV+

Palace TV+ will be broadcasting the match worldwide.

Palace TV+ enables supporters to follow Crystal Palace teams wherever they are. From friendlies to selected live Academy broadcasts of Under-18s and Under-21s games to live commentary on the first-team, Palace TV+ is a great value way to follow it all.

Remember, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members, as well as Season Ticket+ holders, have access to Palace TV+, which broadcasts live first-team and Academy fixtures throughout the season.

If you aren’t yet a Member you can join by clicking HERE – or alternatively, explore a Palace TV+ subscription by clicking HERE.

On global TV

The match will be broadcast live via some international TV channels, details of which will be shared shortly.

When will team news be released?

Team news for both sides will be released at 15:00 on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and our official Twitter, and follows across our other social media channels immediately after.

Turn on notifications within the app or on our Twitter to be the first to hear who makes the squad.

Follow for FREE

You can start your pre-game build-up with the club well in advance of matchday.

On cpfc.co.uk, the club's official website, and the official Palace app, we bring you exclusive interviews and features, all the information and stats you need in the Palace Preview and news from Palace figures pre-match.

On our social channels, you can get into the matchday mood with nostalgic footage, behind the scenes in training, live press conference updates and everything else to prepare you for the upcoming clash.

Pre-match

Before kick-off, you'll be able to fill the time with every watch and read across cpfc.co.uk, the Palace app and social media.

Then attention turns to team news.

The club shares team news on the dot – one hour before kick-off (15:00 v Trabzonspor). This can be found on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and our Twitter account instantly, and follows across other social media platforms just moments after.

On Instagram, we'll be showing all the behind-the-scenes arrivals from pre-match in our Instagram Stories.

Mid-game

Stay tuned on cpfc.co.uk where there will be a live blog throughout the match, going from before the game and covering all the reaction.

Twitter will have running updates mid-match, as well as the best images and eye catching extras, making it the best alternative to watching in person or on a broadcast.

Alternatively, tune in to the Match Centre on the Palace website or app to see live text coverage of all the action – and by turning on app notifications you won’t miss a trick, with key updates direct to your phone.

Post-match

Every club channel fills with content post-match, right from the final whistle.

An instantaneous match report will be available on cpfc.co.uk and the official app and you may be able to vote for your Man of the Match just minutes after full-time.

Our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram will bring you the best shots and match action from the day as well as all the player responses, stand out stats and every article shared on the site.

Palace TV is busy grabbing post-match interviews, while two-minute highlights are available that evening and full match highlights follow shortly afterwards for free.

So don't miss out on upcoming matches and keep a close eye across Crystal Palace's official channels!