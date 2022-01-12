The FA Youth Cup is a historic tournament that began in 1952/53 and hosts over 400 teams. It is considered the most significant knock-out competition at Under-18s level, with the Palace side that won it in 76/77 and 77/78 going on to form much of our ‘Team of the Eighties’.

The Palace v Wolves U18s game will NOT be shown live via Palace TV+ due to FA regulations, however highlights will be available to watch for free post-match. You can find out information about attending below.

Match details

Saturday, January 15th

14:00 GMT

Selhurst Park

Ticketing details

Supporters are encouraged to throw their weight behind the lads for this clash. Tickets can be bought by any supporter regardless of purchase history and membership status.

The Main Stand, blocks A, B, C & D will be open for this game, and the usual food and drink offerings will be served pre-match and at half-time. Turnstiles will open from 1:30pm

The best way of buying tickets is online here. Tickets can also be bought on the gate.

Adults: £5

Concessions and under-21s: £1

Academy Founder Members: Free*

*Please note, Academy Founder Members MUST still book a ticket for this game to ensure access to the stadium. You will not be charged, but entry can only be permitted with a valid ticket. Free tickets are limited to one ticket per Member.

Matchday information