All adult matchday attendees are strongly advised to read the update below that summarises the necessary changes you can expect, and also the new Code of Conduct that can be found here.

In line with new Premier League guidelines, supporters over the age of 18 (only) must be prepared to show their COVID status every matchday (ie: double vaccinated, natural immunity or negative lateral flow within 48 hours of the match) using the NHS COVID Pass, and our stewards will be conducting spot checks outside the stadium.

It’s quick and easy to download a NHS COVID Pass which enables you to show your COVID status when asked - please click here for more information.

Keeping everyone safe - a summary

All supporters must continue to follow COVID public health guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus - click here to read them.

Do not attend any match if you have tested positive for COVID-19, have any symptoms of COVID-19 (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste), someone you live with has symptoms or has tested positive, or you've been told you've been in contact with someone who tested positive and asked to self-isolate.

If you are able to, we advise supporters to take a lateral flow test before attending a match.

The Premier League have advised that supporters should be prepared to have their COVID status checked at every ground from the start of the season. The NHS COVID Pass app enables supporters to show their COVID status - find out more here.

Please note, proving your COVID status is not currently a condition of entry.

We are working with the Premier League to establish the least disruptive way of enforcing full checks should this becomes a mandatory requirement.

Face masks must be worn at all times in Selhurst Park entrances, turnstiles, and concourses unless eating or drinking.

When in your seat, wearing a face mask is your personal choice.

Please observe social distancing measures where possible whilst around the ground and concourses.

Please wash or sanitise your hands regularly.

Please be respectful of others.

We anticipate that all Premier League clubs will follow the same or similar procedures so Palace supporters who intend to travel to away matches will need to familiarise themselves with the individual policies and procedures in place at each stadium in advance.

For any further queries, check out the Premier League's FAQs here.

This article was updated on October 1st, 2021.