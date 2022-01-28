The south Londoners ensured their progression with goals from Marc Guéhi and Michael Olise sealing a victory.

And Palace fans only have a short time to wait before finding out their next opponent, with the fifth round draw taking place on Sunday morning.

FA Cup fifth round draw

Date: Sunday, 6th February

Time: 11:40am GMT

How to follow

The draw will be shown live on ITV from Anfield, before Liverpool host Cardiff City.

Alternatively, supporters can watch a live stream from the FA Cup's Twitter and Facebook channels.

The draw will also be covered live across cpfc.co.uk, the official app and the club's social media channels.

What ball number are Palace?

Ball number one.

Who could Palace draw?

Several games are yet to be played, but West Ham United and Chelsea avoided upsets against sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers and Plymouth Argyle respectively.

Sunday sees Nottingham Forest host Leicester City after their triumph over Arsenal and Bournemouth welcome Boreham Wood.

The following teams have progressed so far:

Middlesbrough

West Ham United

Chelsea

Manchester City

Peterborough

Norwich City

Huddersfield Town

Everton

Stoke City

Crystal Palace

Luton Town

Tottenham Hotspur

When is the FA Cup fifth round?