Palace beat Watford in that game to reach the 2016 final, and will be hoping to emulate their success that day in this year's competition.

But who they face remains undecided for now, with all the match details yet to be confirmed.

Here's what we know so far.

When is the draw?

The draw takes place at roughly 17:30 GMT today (Sunday, 20th March), before the Nottingham Forest v Liverpool game.

How can I follow it?

The draw will be shown live on ITV1 or the ITV Hub.

Alternatively, it will be broadcast live via the FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages.

We'll also cover it live on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels.

Who could Palace face?

After Chelsea's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough, Thomas Tuchel's side were the first team to confirm their name in the velvet bag.

Still left to play is Forest v Liverpool (18:00) and Southampton v Manchester City (20:00).

What ball number are Palace?

Ball number 1.

Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest or Liverpool Chelsea Southampton or Manchester City

When are the semi-finals?

The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of April 16th at Wembley.