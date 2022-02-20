Patrick Vieira's side is now just one of eight that can continue to compete in the competition, with one game remaining between them and a place at Wembley.

With the FA Cup quarter-finals just over two weeks away, find out all you need to know below.

When are the FA Cup quarter-finals?

The quarter-finals take place on the weekend of Saturday, 19th March.

The semi-finals are Saturday, 16th April and the final is on Saturday, 14th May.

What happens to Palace's Newcastle (A) game?

The Newcastle United away game, scheduled for Sunday, 20th March, will be rearranged. Confirmation of the new date and time will be shared via cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across our social media channels shortly.

When is the quarter-final draw?

The draw for the quarter-final will take place on Thursday, 3rd March at approximately 19:45 GMT.

How can I follow it live?

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV, before Everton face Boreham Wood.

It will also be streamed via the FA Cup's official Facebook and Twitter channels, and we'll cover it live via cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels.

What ball number are Palace?

Ball number 2. The full numbers are:

1: Chelsea

2: Palace

3: Manchester City

4: Liverpool

5: Southampton

6: Middlesbrough

7: Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield

8: Everton or Boreham Wood

Are there extra time and penalties?

Yes. If the game if level after 90 minutes an additional 30 minutes will be played before going to a penalty shootout if still drawn.