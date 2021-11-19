Crystal Palace face Millwall on Saturday (12:45 GMT) in one of 32 fixtures as Premier League clubs enter the competition for its 150th anniversary year.

Below you'll find all the details for this season's third round.

Millwall v Palace

Saturday, January 8th

12:45

The Den

ITV

Will there be replays?

There will be no replays in the 21/22 FA Cup third and fourth round.

Replays will return up to and including the fourth round of the FA Cup from the 2022/23 season onwards.

What happens in a game is drawn after 90 minutes?

Outcomes will be decided on the day of the match, so games will go to extra time and penalties if required.

Can VAR be used?

VAR can only be used in ties held at Premier League club's stadia. It will therefore not be in place for Palace's clash away to Millwall.

When are the next rounds?

The following rounds will commence on the below dates:

Fourth round proper: Saturday, February 5th

Fifth round proper: Wednesday, March 2nd

Quarter-finals: Saturday, March 19th

Semi-finals: Saturday, April 16th

Final: Saturday, May 14th

What third round ties stand out?

Beyond Palace's south London clash, Swindon Town v Manchester City opens the round and provides a chance for an upset. Development defender Jake O'Brien, who recently joined Swindon on loan, will hope to feature.

Kidderminster Harriers (National League North) are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, and take on Championship Reading at 15:00 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, non-league Chesterfield face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Rebecca Welch will become the first woman referee in a men's FA Cup third round as she takes charge of the tie between Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle at St Andrews at 17:30 on Saturday.