Crystal Palace's opponent for the first round Premier League teams enter will be drawn live on TV before the clash between Boreham Wood and St Albans City.

Palace last drew Wolverhampton Wanderers away, losing 1-0 in a tight clash.

They reached the competition's quarter-final in 2018/19, and last made the final in 2016.

Here are the key details this year.

FA Cup third round draw

Date

Monday, 6th December.

Time

19:00, before Boreham Wood v St Albans.

Watch

Via ITV4 or the FA Cup's social media channels.

Alternatively, keep an eye on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across social media to find out our opponent moments after they're drawn.

What ball are Palace?

Number 15.

Who could we face?

Every Premier League team enters the draw tonight, alongside a host of possible opponents from further down the pyramid.

Brighton & Hove Albion (ball no.9), Millwall (no.28) and Charlton Athletic (no.57) could all be drawn, as could the likes of Harrogate Town, Kidderminster Harriers and Barrow.

When in the third round proper?

The draw tonight is for fixtures taking place between January 7th-10th 2022, with full details to be confirmed via cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across social media in due course.