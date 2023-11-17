If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Travel disruption

Supporters should be advised that engineering work is taking place at Victoria Station this weekend (Saturday 18th November & Sunday 19th November).

There will be no Southern services running to or from Victoria, and no Gatwick Express service at all. Replacement buses will run between Clapham Junction and East Croydon (via West Croydon).

Trains will be running to and from Norwood Junction, but supporters may face queues as a result of increased demand. Selhurst station will also see a reduced service.

Fans are advised to check their journeys via the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner before travelling, and to leave in plenty of time.

TICKETS

Tickets for the game at Selhurst are still on sale, with prices outlined below:

ONLINE:

Adult: £13

STH and Members: £5

Under-16s: £2

Families (two adults and two children): £25 N.B. For a Family Ticket Package, please add two adults and two juniors to your basket and then apply the following code at checkout: CPFCWFAMILY



ON THE GATE:

We recommend purchasing your tickets online – which can still be done on the day – in order to take advantage of the prices above.

However, if you wish to purchase tickets in person and offline, these can be bought via the box office (from 11:00 onwards) inside the club shop. Tickets will be priced at:

Adult: £19

STH and Members: £9

Under-16s: £5

There will also be a dedicated section for visiting Saints supporters in Block B of the Main Stand, with tickets priced at the same rate.

Supporters should ensure that their e-ticket correct states 'Selhurst Park' and they have been allocated a seat number. If supporters have received an e-ticket that states 'VBS Community Stadium,' please delete this e-ticket.