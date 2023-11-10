If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Remembrance Day

This weekend’s Premier League matches are taking place over Remembrance Weekend, with Palace versus Everton falling on the anniversary of Armistice Day itself (11th November).

There will be a two-minute silence at 11:00 GMT.

A special tribute will later be held prior to kick-off at Selhurst Park, as a lone bugler plays The Last Post during a minute's silence.

Members of the armed forces will lay wreaths with a standard bearer carrying a flag.

Find out more about Palace's involvement in the Great War here.

The players will be wearing kits embroidered with the poppy during Saturday's match against Everton, which will be auctioned via MatchWornShirt to raise funds for the Royal British Legion in support of veterans. You can bid for a match-worn shirt from last weekend’s victory at Burnley now.

The Royal British Legion is there for the Armed Forces community throughout their lives, providing a lifeline for serving personnel, veterans and their families, supporting them in the face of hardships, injuries and bereavements.

But that vital work can only continue with your help. By supporting the RBL’s Poppy Appeal you’re helping to provide ongoing vital support to the Armed Forces community and ensure their unique contribution is never forgotten.

Go to www.britishlegion.org.uk to learn how your contribution will have an impact.

Before you travel

Season Ticket holders should ensure they have downloaded their new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email they have been sent.

Season Ticket holders should also ensure that their pass is not showing as ‘expired’. To do so, open your Wallet app, tap ‘View Expired Passes’, select the relevant pass and tap ‘Unhide’.

Please watch the video below for clear instructions: