If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Southampton's matchday guide here, which includes ground regulations.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Tickets

Tickets for this match are now sold out, with a waiting list open to qualifying supporters. The waiting list is open to all Season Ticket Holders and Members.

Tickets for this fixture are all standard paper tickets, and have been posted to the transaction owner unless 'Collection at Selhurst Park' has been chosen.

Please note that if you opted for collection, and do not collect your ticket by 12:00 BST on the day of the game, we reserve the right to cancel your ticket without any notice given. Supporters who opt for collection will not be able to collect at St Mary's Stadium.

Entering the stadium

The away turnstiles and ticket office are located on the South side of the stadium between the Chapel and Kingsland stands. Visiting supporters can use turnstile E to access the away stand and the accessible entrance & Ticket Office are also located in that area.

When attending the match fans are advised to enter the stadium via Melbourne Street. Leaving the stadium will be via Melbourne Street only.

Both home and away ticket offices have a lowered counter and hearing loops.

Stewards and Happy to Help staff are on hand around the stadium on a matchday to help you locate the Ticket Office. If you need any assistance in the queue, they will be happy to help.

Click here to view information on Southampton's matchday activations and experiences.