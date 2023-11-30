If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Travel Disruption

There will be no Thameslink services from the south London area to central London due to the TLGN strike.

There will only be a limited number of Southern services from stations in the area, meaning journeys up to east London may be difficult.

Please check the latest information via TFL before matchday, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

For the latest TFL updates, please follow this link.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read West Ham's supporters' guide here.

FAQs and ground regulations, including prohibited items, can be found here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

TICKETS

Tickets for this match have now sold out.

All tickets for this fixture will be via Digital Download. Supporters will have to download tickets to their Apple or Google Wallets to enter the stadium, which is the same system as Selhurst Park. Tickets have been emailed to the individual supporter named on each ticket.

For supporters who do not have compatible phones, you can arrange to have a paper ticket produced and collected at London Stadium.

More than one ticket can be downloaded onto a phone. It is advisable, where possible, to ask a friend or family member to download your ticket for you, so that you can enter using the same phone and avoid having to collect a ticket.

However, if this is not possible, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with ‘West Ham Collection’ in the subject bar and we will confirm where your ticket needs to be collected from and at what time the collection facility will open.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away fixtures. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!