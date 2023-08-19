Even if you can't make it to Selhurst Park, there are still plenty of ways you can follow the action.

If you are in fact going to the game, make sure to read our attendees' guide here.

IS THE MATCH ON TV?

Yes – this match will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky's programming will begin at 18:30 BST ahead of the 20:00 kick-off.

For UK supporters without Sky Sports, Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

Palace TV+ enables supporters to follow Crystal Palace teams wherever they are. From live commentary on the first-team to live broadcasts of press conferences, friendlies and selected Academy matches (both Under-18s and Under-21s), Palace TV+ is a great value way to follow it all.

Find out more about Palace TV+ here.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages – granting you not only access to live broadcasts of our pre-season matches, but also exclusive Premier League ticket access, digital matchday programmes and more! Explore our 23/24 Memberships here.

International viewers can see TV listings here.

WARM UP FOR KICK-OFF

Before kick-off, you'll be able to fill the time with every watch and read across cpfc.co.uk, the Palace app and social media.

Then, attention turns to team news.

The club shares team news on the dot – exactly one hour before kick-off (19:00 v Arsenal).

This can be found on cpfc.co.uk, the Official App and our Twitter account instantly, and follows across other social media platforms just moments after.

On Instagram, we'll be showing all the behind-the-scenes content from pre-match in our Instagram Stories.

DON'T MISS A KICK

The best place to follow all the action on matchday this season is the official Crystal Palace App.

From well ahead of matchday, follow all the build-up to kick-off with pre-match news and video all in one place, including previews, interviews and all-important team news.

Throughout the match, live Opta stats will keep you up to date with all the action, and we'll have a live blog featuring text commentary to ensure you don’t miss a minute.

Goal updates and other important notifications will be delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals for both sides.