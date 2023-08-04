Tickets are still available for this match through the Crystal Palace ticketing website, priced at £15 for adults, £10 for seniors, and £5 for Under-18s.

But if you can't make it to the game, no bother – there are a huge number of ways you can follow the action live from Selhurst Park. Read on below for more information.

How to Watch

Your best option for watching worldwide is Palace TV+.

Palace TV+ gives subscribers access to live match broadcasts of selected pre-season fixtures, selected Academy matches, live audio commentary of all league and cup first-team games, and more – including

Choose from a Palace TV+ pre-season bundle for the new lower price of just £9.99 or an Annual Pass from £32.99. Find out more here.

Looking for more benefits? If you wish to get access to match tickets (and tons of other benefits), a Membership may be more appropriate for you.

A Palace TV+ subscription is included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages – granting you not only access to live broadcasts of our pre-season matches, but also exclusive Premier League ticket access, digital matchday programmes and more! Explore our 23/24 Memberships here.

International Broadcasters

As well as on Palace TV+, international viewers can watch the match live:

All Americas: ESPN

ESPN Australia & New Zealand: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia (including the region of Vojvodina) & Slovenia: ArenaTV

ArenaTV France: OL Player

OL Player Portugal: SportTV

SportTV Norway: VG

Warm up for kick-off

Before kick-off, you'll be able to fill the time with every watch and read across cpfc.co.uk, the Palace app and social media.

Then attention turns to team news.

The club shares team news on the dot – exactly one hour before kick-off (16:30 v Lyon). This can be found on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and our Twitter account instantly, and follows across other social media platforms just moments after.

On Instagram, we'll be showing all the behind-the-scenes content from pre-match in our Instagram Stories.

Don't miss a kick

The best place to follow all the action on matchday this season is the official Crystal Palace App.

From well ahead of matchday, follow all the build-up to kick-off with pre-match news and video all in one place, including previews, interviews and all-important team news.

Throughout the match, live Opta stats will keep you up to date with all the action, and we'll have a live blog featuring text commentary to ensure you don’t miss a minute.

Goal updates and other important notifications will be delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals for both sides.