After kicking off pre-season against Accrington Stanley and Millwall, Palace travelled to Singapore and Australia. They started the tour with a game against Liverpool watched by Palace TV+ subscribers, then faced Manchester United and finished against Leeds United.

In England, a mixed squad of first-team players who did not travel to Singapore and Australia featured alongside Academy players against Ipswich Town, Gillingham and Queens Park Rangers.

Palace then ended their pre-season preparations with a home game against Montpellier.

Sat, 30th July: Palace 4-2 Montpellier (Selhurst Park)

Fri, 29th July: Southend United 3-0 Palace U21s (Roots Hall)

Sat, 23rd July: QPR 0-3 Palace (Loftus Road)

Fri, 22nd July: Leeds United 1-1 Palace (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Tues, 19th July: Gillingham v Crystal Palace (Priestfield stadium)

Tues, 19th July: Manchester United 3-1 Palace (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Sat, 16th July: Crystal Palace 4-2 Ipswich Town (CPFC Academy)

Fri, 15th July: Liverpool 2-0 Palace (Singapore National Stadium)

Sat, 9th July: Palace 5-4 Millwall (CPFC Academy)

Sat, 2nd July: Palace 1-1 Accrington Stanley (CPFC Academy)

