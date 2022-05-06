Palace's packed pre-season schedule is now over, and the season is days away from returning – you can follow every minute via Palace TV+. Find out how below!
After kicking off pre-season against Accrington Stanley and Millwall, Palace travelled to Singapore and Australia. They started the tour with a game against Liverpool watched by Palace TV+ subscribers, then faced Manchester United and finished against Leeds United.
In England, a mixed squad of first-team players who did not travel to Singapore and Australia featured alongside Academy players against Ipswich Town, Gillingham and Queens Park Rangers.
Palace then ended their pre-season preparations with a home game against Montpellier.
If you haven't purchased your Palace TV+ pass yet, there's still time - with a whole season ahead.
When the season begins you can catch live audio commentaries of all first-team games, and live broadcasts of selected Academy games – last season the club broadcast five pre-season matches, provided audio commentary of 44 live first-team games, and produced live broadcasts of 36 Academy matches.
RECENT LIVE BROADCASTS
- Sat, 30th July: Palace 4-2 Montpellier (Selhurst Park)
- Fri, 29th July: Southend United 3-0 Palace U21s (Roots Hall)
- Sat, 23rd July: QPR 0-3 Palace (Loftus Road)
- Fri, 22nd July: Leeds United 1-1 Palace (Optus Stadium, Perth)
- Tues, 19th July: Gillingham v Crystal Palace (Priestfield stadium)
- Tues, 19th July: Manchester United 3-1 Palace (Melbourne Cricket Ground)
- Sat, 16th July: Crystal Palace 4-2 Ipswich Town (CPFC Academy)
- Fri, 15th July: Liverpool 2-0 Palace (Singapore National Stadium)
- Sat, 9th July: Palace 5-4 Millwall (CPFC Academy)
- Sat, 2nd July: Palace 1-1 Accrington Stanley (CPFC Academy)
Remember, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members, as well as Season Ticket+ holders, have access to Palace TV+, which broadcasts live first-team and Academy fixtures throughout the season.
SUBSCRIPTIONS
Annual pass - £32.99
The most cost-effective way of watching and listening to all live broadcasts across a 12-month period.
Monthly pass - £4.99
Watch and listen throughout the month. This pass auto-renews.
Weekly pass - £3.49
Watch and listen throughout the week. This pass auto-renews.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE
Online
Subscribe online by following the link below - make sure you're logged in to your Palace account, which is free to create.<br> Official Palace App
On the app, navigate to Memberships by clicking on ‘more’ and then ‘Memberships’.
During a LIVE broadcast
If there is a live broadcast currently 'on', there is a 'record/live' icon in the top right-hand corner of the app home screen - click that to access the payment screen.
Current subscriber?
Annual, Monthly and Weekly subscribers: from 8th July your subscription will automatically renew at an increased price (Weekly £3.49, Monthly £4.99 & Annual £32.99) on your renewal date.