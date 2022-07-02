Palace TV+ is the only place to catch all the action as Patrick Vieira and co. prepare for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, which kicks off against Arsenal on Friday, 5th August.
Palace's packed pre-season tour is underway - make sure you watch every minute of every match via Palace TV+ - find out how below!
After kicking off pre-season against Accrington Stanley, a meeting with Millwall is fast approaching, before the side travel to Singapore and Australia to take on Liverpool, Manchester United and Leeds United.
Plus, when the season begins you can catch live audio commentaries of all first-team games, and live broadcasts of selected Academy games – last season the club broadcast five pre-season matches, provided audio commentary of 44 live first-team games, and produced live broadcasts of 36 Academy matches.
UPCOMING LIVE BROADCASTS:
All times BST.
- Sat, 9th July (15:00): Palace v Millwall [Academy]
- Fri, 15th July (13:35): Liverpool v Palace [Singapore National Stadium]
- Tues, 19th July (11:10): Manchester United v Palace [Melbourne Cricket Ground]
- Fri, 22nd July (11:05): Leeds United v Palace [Optus Stadium, Perth]
- …and more pre-season fixtures to be announced
Remember, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members, as well as Season Ticket+ holders, have access to Palace TV+, which broadcasts live first-team and Academy fixtures throughout the season.
If you aren’t yet a Member you can join by clicking HERE – or alternatively, explore a Palace TV+ subscription by clicking HERE.
We recommend you subscribe well in advance of kick-off, to ensure your subscription is activated in time for the broadcast.
SUBSCRIPTIONS
Annual pass - £29.99
The most cost-effective way of watching and listening to all live broadcasts across a 12-month period.
Pre-Season Bundle - £19.99
Watch every pre-season match that is broadcast live on Palace TV with a one-off payment.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE
Online
Subscribe online by following the link below - make sure you're logged in to your Palace account, which is free to create.<br> Official Palace App
On the app, navigate to Memberships by clicking on ‘more’ and then ‘Memberships’.
During a LIVE broadcast
If there is a live broadcast currently 'on', there is a 'record/live' icon in the top right-hand corner of the app home screen - click that to access the payment screen.
Current subscriber?
Annual, monthly and weekly subscribers: from 8th July your subscription will automatically renew at an increased price (Weekly £3.49, Monthly £4.99 & Annual £32.99) on your renewal date. If you wish to cancel, please do so at least 48 hours before your renewal date, via your phone’s App Store / Google Play (if you purchased your subscription via the CPFC app on iOS / Android respectively) or via the ‘Palace TV+ - Manage your Account’ box on the right side of your account page (if you purchased via the club’s website).