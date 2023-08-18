If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Before travelling

Season Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Monday's game, you will need to delete your old Season Ticket from your device, and then download your new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

To download your new pass via the App, please:

Open the Crystal Palace app and login using the account registered to your Season Ticket. Click the ‘MORE’ button on the bottom right. Click ‘TICKETS’. Click ‘ACCESS FAN WALLET’. Click on your Season Ticket. Click ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ or ‘Add to Google Pay’. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Season Ticket holders should also ensure that their pass is not showing as ‘expired’. To do so, open your Wallet app, tap ‘View Expired Passes’, select the relevant pass and tap ‘Unhide’.

Arrive early

With a capacity crowd expected for our first home game of the season, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Turnstiles open at 18:00 ahead of the 20:00 kick-off.

Tickets

Tickets for this match are sold out. Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase resold tickets if available here.

We want to ensure every seat in Selhurst Park is full for the start of the season, ready to get behind the team.

If you are a Season Ticket holder who cannot make Monday's match, please allow someone to take your seat: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Alternatively, Season Ticket holders can share their tickets by following the steps listed here. Please note: you can only share tickets with supporters listed as Friends & Family on your ticket account. Restrictions apply.