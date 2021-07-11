If you’re attending or planning to attend the game, we advise that you to read the below matchday information.

All times are British Summer Time.

Summary

Tickets are on sale here

Walk-up tickets will be available at the stadium’s ticket office, but ticket prices increase by £5 on the day itself

Tickets can be issued as digital tickets using NFC (near-field communication) technology on your mobile phone, or be printed at home

Kick-off is 15:00

The Fanzone shop will be open from 12:00, stocking the new third kit

Turnstiles open at 13:30

Supporters are encouraged to wear face coverings while in the stadium

Supporters can purchase one ticket per client reference number; the unique number generated when you buy a ticket or Membership product

Our full range of food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, will be on sale in the concourses.

Large bags are not permitted

Selhurst Park's food and drink outlets are cashless – bring your card

Report anti-social behaviour by texting 07507 477 669

Additional information can be found in our guide to visiting Selhurst or you can contact the team

Arrive early to accommodate enhanced measures

Turnstiles open from 13:30. The Arthur Wait Stand will be closed to home supporters, and blocks A-D in the Main Stand will also be closed. Premium Hospitality guests are welcome from 13:00.

All ticket holders are advised to arrive early at the stadium to accommodate enhanced security checks.

The Holmesdale Blue Bar, Upper and Lower Tier kiosks, Wright & Bright and Stanley Stephenson kiosks will be operating and serving a full menu, including alcohol.

Stadium opening times

12:00 The Fanzone shop opens

13:30: Stanley Stephenson, Upper and Lower Tier kiosks, Blue Bar and Wright & Bright open

13:30: All concourses open

15:00: Kick-off

Hour after full-time: All concourses close

Hour after full-time: All lounges close

Ticket information

All match tickets are available on general sale – all you need to have is a Palace account in order to purchase, which you can create free of charge here. For a how-to guide on creating an account, please click here.

Supporters are reminded not to buy from touts.

If you’ve lost your ticket and require a reprint, please visit the Box Office window by Entrance 9.

All prices increase by £5 if purchased on matchday itself. Walk-up tickets will be available at ticket office.

When purchasing online, tickets can be issued as digital tickets using NFC (near-field communication) technology on your mobile phone, or be printed at home. Print at home tickets can also be shown on your mobile phone, however we strongly recommend that you print your ticket where possible.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per client reference number.

If using contactless NFC ticketing, please ensure you have downloaded it as early as possible.

If you chose an eTicket, please make sure you have printed it in advance.

COVID precautions and safety

All supporters are encouraged to wear face coverings while in the stadium and Club Shop

Please use the hand sanitiser provided

Please remain socially distanced where possible

Use track and trace

Please do not approach players or staff - players will not be taking photographs or signing autographs

All CPFC staff will be wearing masks - please do so too

Follow the current government guidelines

Remain vigilant

We are not asking for proof of 'jab status' or a negative test, but ask supporters not to attend if they have tested positive, are self-isolating, or feel unwell. Refunds are offered under these scenarios

Supporters can bring a bag/backpack (small enough to fit under their seat) into the stadium, subject to a full search at the turnstiles. Alternatively, luggage can be left for free at the Information Centre which is located at Entrance 9.

The Information Centre is open three hours prior to kick-off and until 30 minutes after the final whistle. Uncollected items are taken to the Main Reception.

No pyrotechnics are permitted inside Selhurst Park. Small umbrellas are permitted but larger ones are not.

Travel

Fans are reminded to follow any Government guidance when using public transport. Driving is discouraged, and walking or cycling is highly encouraged.

The three nearest train stations to the stadium are Selhurst, Thornton Heath and Norwood Junction.

Travelling from central London?

London Victoria – Southern trains go directly to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (40 minutes approx total journey time)

London Bridge – Southern trains go directly to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (30 mins approx total journey time)

London Waterloo – Take any South Western train to Clapham Junction, then a Southern train to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (45 mins approx total journey time)

London Kings Cross – Take the Northern Line to London Bridge, then a Southern train to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (50 mins approx total journey time)

London Euston – Take the Northern Line to London Bridge, then a Southern train to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (50 mins approx total journey time)

London Paddington – Take the Circle Line to London Victoria, then a Southern train to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (60 mins approx total journey time)

Please check the latest travel news, planned engineering works on local trains, and local roadworks/closures before departing for the match.

Parking

There is no public parking at the stadium. There are disabled badge holder parking bays in the Sainsbury’s car park, available on a first come, first served basis.

The Directors' Car Park is permit holders only and will be closing at 14:00. Its entrance can be found via Holmesdale Road.

Drivers may find suitable parking spaces by visiting driveway rental sites - JustPark or Your Parking Space - at their own risk.

Food & drink

Selhurst Park’s food and drink concourses are cashless – so bring your payment card. Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.

The full menu can be viewed here and will be available on all open concourses.

Club Shop & Box Office

The main Club Shop and Box Office will be open from 9:00 until kick-off and for half an hour at full-time, and will stock the newly released third kit.

The Club Shop in the Fanzone will be open from 9am until kick-off and will reopen at full-time for 30 minutes.

Matchday programmes will not be available.

Report anti-social behaviour

To report any anti-social behaviour at Selhurst Park, fans should text 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669) with as much relevant information as possible. Or speak to your nearest steward.

Need more information?

Click here to read our comprehensive guide to visiting Selhurst Park.

For all customer service enquiries, please get in touch with the team.

