ith Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton departing the top-flight at the end of 22/23, in their stead will stand newly-promoted clubs Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town.

Ahead of Thursday’s big reveal, therefore, let’s meet the new boys. Next up are familiar foes Sheffield United...

How did they get here?

After losing out in the play-offs in 2022 and being consigned to a second season in the Championship, Sheffield United made their return to the top-flight this season – and without the agony of a Wembley showdown.