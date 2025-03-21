Our Women's team are in action away to Everton on Saturday – but for those South Londoners needing to stay local, you can still get your football fix by celebrating national Non-League Day in style and heading out to see some of the best local action across South London!

Non-League Day coincides with the pause in fixtures due to the international break each year. It offers fans the chance to check out the best fixtures during the break from regular games at Selhurst Park and across the country.

As ever, there are plenty of options for supporters throughout South London, including at Isthmian League Premier Division side Cray Wanderers and their Flamingo Park ground.

The first club of Palace skipper, Marc Guéhi, Cray take on Bowers & Pitsea this weekend and have a special offer for Eagles season ticket holders and members, with 25% off admission for those purchasing in advance.

The "Wands", based in Chislehurst, Kent, used the Premier League Stadium Fund to support the construction of the venue, with Guéhi paying a recent visit to see their new home.

“It feels great to be back," Guehi told Premier League. "This place means everything to me. I'm grateful for everything I've experienced in my career and really it all began here.

"I'm grateful to Cray Wanderers. I'm grateful to Steve. I have only got good memories here, we had a good team, actually one of the best in the area and I can remember winning quite a few trophies with Cray Wanderers!