We’re excited to reveal exclusive pre-match entertainment for Sunday, including exclusive food offers in our Fanzone – ideal for a pre-match get together!

The Fanzone opens at 11:00 GMT, so get down early and soak up the atmosphere ahead of kick-off.

Supporters can enjoy live music, interactive quizzes, great giveaways, and performances from The Crystals. Then at 12:30, don’t miss your chance to secure a place in our half-time competition!

Immediately after this, for our younger supporters, we're excited to introduce Crystals Zone! This dance workshop with the wonderful Crystals starts around 12:30 – so head to the back of the Fanzone to meet them, and join in the fun!

There will also be live performances from members of the Music Relief Foundation, which empowers young people through music, creating inclusive and accessible opportunities for them to express themselves, build confidence, and feel part of a supportive community.