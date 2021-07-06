The safety of supporters is our number one priority and having discussed with the opposition and relevant authorities, we have decided out of an abundance of caution to limit match tickets to home supporters only.

We hope supporters understand the reasons for the decision, as we await government confirmation of the final stage of the COVID lockdown roadmap.

Both clubs will be offering a live broadcast service for their supporters to watch the game from home, with details to follow in due course.

Crystal Palace supporters will be able to purchase tickets soon – information will follow as soon as possible.