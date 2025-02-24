If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Ticket availability

A limited number of tickets remain on sale for this fixture. Bookings are open to all Members and Season Ticket Holders, who are able to purchase up to three per client reference number.

Pre-match light show

Supporters are advised to arrive early to enjoy the full pre-match experience.

Before the entrance of the two teams, there will be a light show containing flashing images, lights and entertainment, lasting for several minutes.

Supporters will receive notice on the Public Address system, prior to the light show commencing. Any supporters who suffer from light sensitivity should head to the concourses if affected.

Before travelling to the stadium

Season Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Tuesday's game, you will need to download your new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Aston Villa), and does not show the details of a previous match.

To download your new pass via the App, please follow the steps below: