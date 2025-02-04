If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Travel information

Please note that services travelling to and from Selhurst station are reduced compared to a normal matchday, due to engineering works, but the station is open and available.

Thornton Heath station will operate as normal.

Norwood Junction station is open to both sets of supporters, with additional services added travelling from Brighton directly.

Ticket availability

Tickets for this match are now sold out, but Members and Season Ticket Holders are able to purchase via our resale system. Click here to purchase tickets.

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Gain access to tickets – and future priority windows – by purchasing your 24/25 Membership here.

Palace for All

Crystal Palace would like to remind supporters that acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, are criminal offences which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.

As a club, we are clear that everyone is welcome at Palace. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual, or group of individuals, at Selhurst Park.

Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within the ground, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.

The Premier League and clubs are urging anyone who witnesses abuse to report it, either to the nearest steward, police officer or to our confidential text service on 07507 477 669.

Before travelling to the stadium

Season Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Saturday's game, you will need to download your new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion), and does not show the details of a previous match.

To download your new pass via the App, please follow the steps below: