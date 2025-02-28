If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are urged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Important information

Affecting journeys to and from Selhurst Park, Thornton Heath station will be closed from two hours before kick-off, and for two hours after the conclusion of the match.

Selhurst and Norwood Junction stations are expected to be open as normal.

As always, those travelling to the game should check their route before setting out, and aim to arrive as early as possible.

Supporters in the Whitehorse Lane stand should also be aware that exit E7 will be closed at full-time.

Fans in the affected area of the stadium will instead be able to exit via Gate X/Y.

Tickets sold out

Tickets for this match have now sold out, and no further tickets will be made available for Saturday's fixture.

Conduct

Crystal Palace would like to remind supporters that acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, violence and entering the field of play, are criminal offences - which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited inside Selhurst Park.

Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within grounds, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.

Please respect our staff at all times. Abuse of staff will not be tolerated.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the Selhurst Park pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.

From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.

Palace for All

As a club, we are clear that everyone is welcome at Palace. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual, or group of individuals, at Selhurst Park.

We are urging anyone who witnesses abuse to report it, either to the nearest steward, police officer or to our confidential text service on 07507 477 669.

Please include as much relevant information as possible, for example: RACISM, SMOKING, HOMOPHOBIA etc. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti- social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.

Anybody found guilty of discriminatory abuse towards any club employee, player, match official or supporter will receive an automatic club ban and may face criminal prosecution. The League and clubs are committed to working with the authorities to bring offenders to justice.

A safe matchday environment for all is vital for protecting the game we love. Thank you for your continued support.

Before travelling to the stadium

Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Saturday's game, you will need to download your pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Millwall), and does not show the details of a previous match.

To download your pass via the Crystal Palace App, please follow the steps below:

Open the Crystal Palace app and login using the account registered to your ticket. Click the ‘MORE’ button on the bottom right. Click ‘TICKETS’. Click ‘ACCESS FAN WALLET’. Click on your ticket to this game. Click ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ or ‘Add to Google Pay’. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Entering the stadium

Turnstiles open at 10:15 GMT ahead of the 12:15 kick-off.

For detailed instructions on how to use your digital ticket to get through the turnstiles, please watch the video below: