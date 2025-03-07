If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Ticket availability

Tickets for this match are now sold out, but Members and Season Ticket Holders are able to purchase via our resale system. Click here to purchase tickets.

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Gain access to tickets – and future priority windows – by purchasing your 24/25 Membership here.

Before travelling to the stadium

Season Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Saturday's game, you will need to download your new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town), and does not show the details of a previous match.

To download your new pass via the App, please follow the steps below: