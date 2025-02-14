If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Ticket availability

Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase tickets if available here.

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Travel disruption

We have been advised that essential engineering works will affect service levels on the local tram network this weekend:

No service between Reeves Corner and Sandilands

No service between Arena and Elmers End

We strongly urge supporters – as always – to check the latest information via TFL before you depart for Selhurst Park, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

Please note that supporters may be asked to wait for short periods to enter stations after the match.

Before travelling to the stadium

Season Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Saturday's game, you will need to download your new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Everton), and does not show the details of a previous match.

To download your new pass via the App, please follow the steps below: