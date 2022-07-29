The Eagles welcome Leeds United on Sunday, 9th October (14:00 BST), with the game broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Patrick Vieira’s side travel to the Midlands to take on Leicester City the following weekend, with the game occupying the early slot on the afternoon of Saturday, 15th October and shown on BT Sport.

Palace’s final TV game will be under the lights at Selhurst Park, as Wolverhampton Wanderers come to south London on Tuesday, 18th October (19:30 BST).

All times BST.

