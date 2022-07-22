Here, you can find out: what’s on Palace TV+ next, how to subscribe and how to use your benefits. We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest live broadcasts and audio services.
Palace TV+ enables supporters to follow Crystal Palace teams wherever they are. From pre-season to selected live Academy broadcasts of Under-18s and Under-21s games to live commentary on the first-team, Palace TV+ is a great value way to follow it all.
You can also find great new documentaries, including Coming of Age: The Step Up, which is now available exclusively to Palace TV+ subscribers. The three-part series follows Palace Under-18s in their first season at Category 1 level as the lads battle for first place.
All times BST.
Upcoming live broadcasts:
- Thurs, 4th August: Patrick Vieira's pre-Arsenal press conference (13:00)
- Fri, 5th August: Live audio commentary of Palace v Arsenal (20:00)
- Mon, 8th August: Palace U21s v Brighton U21s (19:00)
- Fri, 12th August: Patrick Vieira's pre-Liverpool press conference (13:00)
- Sat, 13th August: Palace U18s v West Ham U18s (11:00)
- Mon, 15th August: Live audio commentary of Liverpool v Palace (20:00)
Recent LIVE broadcasts:
- Sat, 30th July: Palace 4-2 Montpellier (Selhurst Park)
- Fri, 29th July: Southend United 3-0 Palace U21s (Roots Hall)
- Sat, 23rd July: QPR 0-3 Palace (Loftus Road)
- Fri, 22nd July: Leeds United 1-1 Palace (Optus Stadium, Perth)
- Tues, 19th July: Gillingham v Crystal Palace (Priestfield stadium)
- Tues, 19th July: Manchester United 3-1 Palace (Melbourne Cricket Ground)
- Sat, 16th July: Crystal Palace 4-2 Ipswich Town (CPFC Academy)
- Fri, 15th July: Liverpool 2-0 Palace (Singapore National Stadium)
- Sat, 9th July: Palace 5-4 Millwall (CPFC Academy)
- Sat, 2nd July: Palace 1-1 Accrington Stanley (CPFC Academy)
Remember, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members, as well as Season Ticket+ holders, have access to Palace TV+, which broadcasts live first-team and Academy fixtures throughout the season.
If you aren’t yet a Member you can join by clicking HERE – or alternatively, explore a Palace TV+ subscription by clicking HERE.
We recommend you subscribe well in advance of kick-off, to ensure your subscription is activated in time for the broadcast.
SUBSCRIPTIONS
ANNUAL PASS - £32.99
The most cost-effective way of watching and listening to all live broadcasts across a 12-month period.
MONTHLY PASS - £4.99
Watch and listen throughout the month. This pass auto-renews.
WEEKLY PASS - £3.49
Watch and listen throughout the week. This pass auto-renews.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE
Online
Subscribe online by following the link below - make sure you're logged in to your Palace account, which is free to create.
Official Palace App
On the app, navigate to Memberships by clicking on ‘more’ and then ‘Memberships’.
During a live broadcast
If there is a live broadcast currently 'on', there is a 'record/live' icon in the top right-hand corner of the app home screen - click that to access the payment screen.
If you have any queries about Palace TV+, check out the FAQs below.
For listings of upcoming games that will be live broadcast, click HERE and scroll through the ‘Upcoming Broadcasts’ carousel. This is updated regularly.