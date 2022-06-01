As a top-flight side, the Eagles enter the competition after the conclusion of the first round, and will be joined in the third round by clubs playing in European competition.

The second round draw is split into a northern and southern section, with Palace ball number eight in the latter.

The draw will take place after the conclusion of Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on Wednesday, 10th August, live on Sky Sports.

Former Palace hero Clinton Morrison is picking the names out of the hat, and here are the sides the Eagles could face.

AFC Bournemouth Brentford Brighton & Hove Albion Cambridge United Charlton Athletic Colchester United Crawley Town Crystal Palace Exeter City Forest Green Rovers Fulham Gillingham Milton Keynes Dons Newport County Norwich City Oxford United Portsmouth Southampton Stevenage Walsall Watford Wycombe Wanderers Coventry City or Bristol City Plymouth Argyle or Peterborough United

Round Two ties will take place week commencing 22nd August, with any potential ticketing and broadcast details to be announced in due course.