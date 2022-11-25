Patrick Vieira's side are looking to go one further than last season when they reached the semi-finals at Wembley.
The draw will take place on Monday, 28th November from 19:00 GMT at Anfield, with Crystal Palace ball number 14 - you can see a full list of ball numbers below.
Matches will take place across the weekend of Saturday, 7th January, with kick-off times and broadcast details to be confirmed after the draw.
Premier League and Championship clubs join the competition at the third round stage.
Ball numbers
- AFC Bournemouth
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Birmingham City
- Blackburn Rovers
- Blackpool
- Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Bristol City
- Burnley
- Cardiff City
- Chelsea
- Coventry City
- CRYSTAL PALACE
- Everton
- Fulham
- Huddersfield Town
- Hull City
- Leeds United
- Leicester City
- Liverpool
- Luton Town
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Middlesbrough
- Millwall
- Newcastle United
- Norwich City
- Nottingham Forest
- Preston North End
- Queens Park Rangers
- Reading
- Rotherham United
- Sheffield United
- Southampton
- Stoke City
- Sunderland
- Swansea City
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Watford
- West Bromwich Albion
- West Ham United
- Wigan Athletic
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Cambridge United or Grimsby Town
- Wrexham or Farnborough
- Accrington Stanley or Barnet
- Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town
- Ipswich Town or Buxton
- Barnsley or Crewe Alexandra.
- Forest Green Rovers or Alvechurch
- Portsmouth or Milton Keynes Dons
- Shrewsbury Town or Peterborough United
- Hartlepool United or Harrogate Town
- King’s Lynn Town or Stevenage
- Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
- Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood
- Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
- Oxford United or Exeter City
- Sheffield Wednesday or Mansfield Town
- AFC Wimbledon or Chesterfield
- Burton Albion or Chippenham Town
- Walsall or Carlisle United
- Newport County or Derby County