Patrick Vieira's side are looking to go one further than last season when they reached the semi-finals at Wembley.

The draw will take place on Monday, 28th November from 19:00 GMT at Anfield, with Crystal Palace ball number 14 - you can see a full list of ball numbers below.

Matches will take place across the weekend of Saturday, 7th January, with kick-off times and broadcast details to be confirmed after the draw.

Premier League and Championship clubs join the competition at the third round stage.

Ball numbers