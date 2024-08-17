Factfile

Manager: Thomas Frank

Nickname: The Bees

Ground: Gtech Community Stadium

Founded: 1889 (134 years ago)

What’s the story?

After challenging the top-half for much of their Premier League stay, last season was a disappointing decline for Brentford who suffered both on and off the pitch.

The suspension of star striker Ivan Toney ensured he missed a huge proportion of the campaign.

The Bees could only manage a 16th-place finish, winning just 10 games across the campaign and conceding 14 more goals than Everton one place above them.