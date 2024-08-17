Factfile
- Manager: Thomas Frank
- Nickname: The Bees
- Ground: Gtech Community Stadium
- Founded: 1889 (134 years ago)
What’s the story?
After challenging the top-half for much of their Premier League stay, last season was a disappointing decline for Brentford who suffered both on and off the pitch.
The suspension of star striker Ivan Toney ensured he missed a huge proportion of the campaign.
The Bees could only manage a 16th-place finish, winning just 10 games across the campaign and conceding 14 more goals than Everton one place above them.