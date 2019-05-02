The penultimate game of Palace's sixth consecutive season in the Premier League sees the Eagles head to Cardiff City, who have relegation looming large over them. Defeat for Cardiff will see them relegated back to the Championship, making them the only team to play in more than one Premier League season and be relegated in 100% of them.

Team news

Palace have long term injury casualties in Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp, with the trio unavailable for selection for the remainder of the season.

Roy Hodgson also confirmed that Christian Benteke is unlikely to play due to a knock to the head sustained during Saturday's clash with Everton.

Neil Warnock's side have the fourth-worst absentee list in the league, with Callum Paterson, Sol Bamba, Matthew Connolly and Joe Ralls all definitely missing their home game. However, the trio of Aron Gunnarsson, Kenneth Zohore and Harry Arter are all doubts.

Tactical overview

The Bluebirds regularly opt for a solid 4-3-3 formation, with Victor Camarasa very much the playmaker for the Welsh side.

Oumar Niasse is the man who leads the line for Cardiff, and although the striker is yet to score for them, he is an industrious player who will endlessly chase the balls into the channels.

Stat to share

Since the turn of the year, only Manchester City (21) have won more away points in the Premier League than Crystal Palace (16). The Eagles have won four of their last five on the road, losing only at Spurs in that run.

Live coverage

This match will be shown live on TV in the UK on BT Sport, alternatively, though, you can stay up-to-date with all the action across our channels.

You can check out our Instagram story pre-match for all of the build-up and our official Twitter page will be bringing you match updates.

Alternatively, grab your Palace Audio pass for just £1.49 to enjoy full commentary of this match.

For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here. And if you're wondering where the nearest official fan club is to you, you can click here to find out.

TICKETS: There are tickets remaining for the clash against Cardiff City on Saturday, and you can buy up to four by clicking here.