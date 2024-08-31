Factfile

Manager: Enzo Maresca

Current Position: 7th

Nickname: The Blues

Ground: Stamford Bridge

Founded: 1905 (119 years ago)

What’s the story?

Chelsea's fortunes seem to lurch from one extreme to the other, but as the transfer window draws to a close, another frantic few months has seen them continue to shape the playing squad under Todd Boehly's ownership.

No fewer than 13 new signings were announced to have arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer, with one even being confirmed as late as Saturday evening (Jadon Sancho).

It all means a difficult task for new manager Enzo Maresca, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the start of the season after leaving promoted Leicester City, and must decide who is in his long-term plans.