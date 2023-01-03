Preview

The celebrations on the touchline as Ebere Eze smashed home Palace’s second in the first-half at Bournemouth just went to show how important victory was for Patrick Vieira and his staff. After disappointment against Fulham, the Eagles bounced straight back with a commanding performance on the south coast.

“It was a relief for the people who doubted us, the team and the players,” Vieira said after the game. I always said I knew my players, I know how well they can play. Today was a good performance.

“It is important for me and everyone at the football club to trust the players we have. Especially when you have a young group of players, and players who are new in the Premier League, there will be some ups and downs.”

Palace scored twice from a corner through Jordan Ayew and Ebere Eze, the second a well-worked routine that caught Bournemouth cold. At the back, Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi were reunited for the first time since the World Cup break, and kept a clean sheet.