After Wilfried Zaha’s late winner at Southampton, a relatively stress-free three points against Watford followed to leave Palace sitting in 11th place, just three points behind Brighton & Hove Albion – and with a superior goal difference and a game in hand.

They have a one-point advantage over this weekend’s opposition, with Villa looking to secure a top-half finish under Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard will have counted his side unlucky to lose against his former side Liverpool midweek, when a second-half Sadio Mané header completed a turnaround after Douglas Luiz gave Villa an early lead.

With a trip to Manchester City still to come, the former midfielder will be keen to get as many points on the board as possible before the final day.

Tactical overview

Palace fans were treated to an exciting lineup against Watford last time out, with Conor Gallagher and Eberechi Eze in midfield supporting a front three of Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard and Wilfried Zaha.

With plenty of threat offered by Aston Villa, Vieira may be encouraged to re-introduce Cheikhou Kouyaté to the side, while Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew are also options in attack.

For Aston Villa, goalscorer against Liverpool Luiz is supported by the tireless work of John McGinn and the creativity of Philippe Coutinho in midfield, with the pace of Ollie Watkins up-front.

Eighteen-year-old midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is one to watch, whether from the start or as a late substitute, as one of Villa’s more exciting youth prospects. Fellow graduate Jacob Ramsey will also hope to feature after missing out on the Liverpool game through injury.