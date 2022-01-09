Palace are now unbeaten in three on the road, and face another excursion this weekend – although this one far closer to home.

After their emphatic start to life as a Premier League side last year, Brentford’s recent form has seen them stumble and their momentum stutter. Defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night made it six consecutive losses in all competitions, including an FA Cup exit to fellow strugglers Everton last weekend.

The two sides now sit separated by two points, with the Bees trailing in the table despite having played a game more; both will be keen for a victory to kick-start a climb towards the top half of the table.

Tactical preview

With Wilfried Zaha's return and Mitchell's form, the left-side of Crystal Palace’s attack is developing into a source of real danger for opposition sides up and down the country.

“When I have conversations with him, we don’t even talk about his defensive aspect,” Zaha says. “I just tell him to be more confident going forwards because defensively he’s probably one of the best.”

However, the addition of Michael Olise gives Vieira new opportunities to create goalscoring chances – and the collaboration of Olise and Zaha will be seen as promising. On multiple occasions at Carrow Road, Olise drifted inside from the right and picked out Zaha on the opposite flank.