“I feel like I have a good connection [with Olise] because even though he dribbles past a couple of players, he has that vision where he knows I'm on the far side open,” Zaha explained. “I expect it from him.
“If I'm wide open, I expect him to see me and give it to me – and vice versa. If I'm running through, I’ll give it to him as well.”
The space may be more apparent against Brentford than it was at Norwich, with Thomas Frank’s side favouring a three-man defence and attacking wing-backs. If Zaha or Olise can isolate one of Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock and Kristoffer Ajer there could be real opportunity for Palace.
However, with the creativity and attacking guile off Sergi Canós, Ivan Toney and – should he make his return to English football – Christian Eriksen, there is plenty to keep the Eagles’ back line occupied at the other end.
