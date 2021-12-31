A visit to the Amex should spark happy memories among the travelling fans. While Benteke’s 95th-minute heroics took place behind closed doors, the Palace faithful's last visit to the south coast saw Jordan Ayew secure all three points.

Vieira will be without Ayew as the attacker competes in the Africa Cup of Nations this winter, with Cheikhou Kouyaté and Wilfried Zaha also away with their national sides.

However, after another goal for Jean-Philippe Mateta and an inspired performance from Olise against Millwall, the manager will be pleased with the attacking options at his disposal.

Tactical overview

In Kouyaté’s absence, Will Hughes has hit the ground running at the base of the midfield three, offering defensive cover for Conor Gallagher and Jeff Schlupp while distributing the ball calmly up the pitch.

But it was Olise who stole headlines at the Den, and he could be in-line for his first appearance against Brighton on Friday night. Vieira has a selection dilemma in attack, with Benteke and Edouard ready to return to the side, while Mateta – who scored the opener at the Amex last season – and Eberechi Eze are equally talented options.

For Brighton, the challenge will be to wrestle control of the midfield away from the visitors. Adam Lallana and Yves Bissouma provide strength and guile in the middle, but will have to compete with the energy of Gallagher and co. for the ball.

Up front, the physicality of Neal Maupay will be a threat; he has eight goals this season.