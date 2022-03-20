Past meetings

Chelsea snatched all three points at Selhurst Park the last time the two sides met, with Hakim Ziyech’s late goal a hammer blow after Palace dominated much of the game.

The Eagles will be hoping for a repeat of the last time the two met in the FA Cup almost 50 years ago, when Stamford Bridge paid witness to a five-goal thriller as the away side ran out 3-2 winners.

It is over 100 years since their first meeting in the competition – and their first meeting as professional clubs – in 1906, as Palace struck seven times to knock out their newly formed rivals.